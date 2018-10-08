

CTV Saskatoon





One man is dead after an altercation in a home on the Pelican Lake First Nation.

Spiritwood RCMP responded to a report of a man with life-threatening injuries on Saturday.

When police arrived, it was determined that the man had died from his injuries. EMS and Sask Ministry of the Environment officers with the Provincial Response Team also responded.

A relative of the victim has been arrested and is charged with second degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, aided by members of the Major Crime Unit North, Forensic Identification Section and Police Dog Services.

The suspect will make his first court appearance on Tuesday at Provincial Court in Spiritwood.

Pelican Lake First Nation is about 180 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.