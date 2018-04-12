

CTV Saskatoon





A man has died after a single vehicle crash south of Warman on the Highway 11 overpass on Wednesday night.

The man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency crews closed down the south bound lanes just before the overpass for several hours while crews were on the scene, but all lanes have since been reopened.

Police say there had been reports of poor highway conditions around Saskatoon at the time of the crash.