A boy is dead and two others are in hospital following a snowmobile crash in Northern Saskatchewan.

Police say it happened Thursday night on Meech Pond near the RCMP detachment in Fond du Lac, when two snowmobiles collided head-on.

The boy, the lone rider of the first snowmobile, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The second snowmobile was ridden by two other boys who were injured in the crash. Both were transported to hospital in Saskatoon for treatment.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.