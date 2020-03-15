SASKATOON -- One person was arrested after man was stabbed on Saturday evening.

An officer was flagged down by a 56-year-old man who was driving himself to the hospital, with a cut on his left hand.

The victim insisted on driving himself to the hospital.

Officers later arrived at the 200 block of Ave. S S., where the incident occurred. A suspect attempted to flee but was arrested without incident. The 40-year-old suspect is known to the victim.

He is facing a charge for aggravated assault and had a warrant out for assault with a weapon.

He was seen by a Justice of the Peace on Sunday morning.

The victim’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.