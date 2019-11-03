One arrested after man stabbed early Sunday morning
Published Sunday, November 3, 2019 10:59AM CST
SASKATOON -- A suspect is in custody after a man was stabbed four times early Sunday morning, according to police.
Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Fairmont Dr. and found the injured man.
Police said in a release the victim was taken to hospital for “not-life threatening” injuries.
The suspect, a 20 year old man, was located nearby and arrested. He is facing charges of Assault with a Weapon and breach of his court ordered conditions.
The suspect is expected to appear before a Justice of the Peace later on Sunday.