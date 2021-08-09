SASKATOON -- Five years after her son’s killing, Debbie Baptiste spoke to reporters with tears glazing her eyes, pausing and taking a big breath before encouraging parents to savour every moment with their children.

“Today I want to talk about we don’t want to promote hate. We want people to love one another and respect one another – and that’s what Colten would want,” she said.

“He deserved a life. He had dreams, and they were cut short.”

Colten Boushie, who was 22 years old, was a Cree man from Red Pheasant First Nation south of North Battleford.

He was shot and killed on Aug. 9, 2016, while sitting in an SUV that he and a group of friends drove on to Gerald Stanley’s farm near Biggar.

One of the friends testified in court that they drove into the farm to get help with a flat tire, while Stanley told court he thought the group was trying to steal a vehicle and that his gun misfired.

A jury acquitted Stanley of second-degree murder in February 2018.

Stanley’s acquittal sparked racial tension across Canada, with Baptiste saying it highlights racism in enforcement and the justice system. She said she personally faced racism from the RCMP following Boushie’s death.

“Today, I hope and pray for change within the justice system,” she said.

“I wish for everybody to go home and love your kids, hold on to them as tight as you can.”

The news conference was held by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which supports the family’s renewed calls for a public inquiry into Boushie’s death and Stanley’s acquittal.

Vice-Chief David Pratt said Baptiste “has shown immense courage and inspired many to stand up against injustice.”

“We must keep working towards equal justice for First Nations people and continue fighting to overcome the many issues that our people face in the justice system every day.”

RCMP MAKING CHANGES

A Civilian Review Complaints Commission (CRCC) report released in March found the RCMP discriminated against Boushie’s family because of their Indigenous descent. The report said there was no evidence that Boushie was involved in property offences at Stanley’s farm.

The CRCC’s report made 17 recommendations to the RCMP, including having all employees take cultural awareness training. In response, the RCMP said it’s committed to implementing the recommendations.

Eleanor Sunchild from Sunchild Law, who provides legal representation from Boushie’s family, said she hopes the CRCC’s report is the first of many findings in Boushie’s case.

“What else is there to be uncovered? What else is there that people should know?” questioned Sunchild.

She praised Baptiste’s strength and persistence in fighting for justice, but said that hasn’t happened.

“She hasn’t really seen justice yet. The family doesn’t accept the innocence of Gerald Stanley.”