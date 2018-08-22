It's not every day you get to hang out with an Olympian - but how about two?

“Meeting them is amazing,” 11-year-old Morgan Sutter said after two-time gold medalist Carla MacLeod and Saskatoon’s Emily Clark, who won silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics, visited an all-girls camp run by the Prince Albert Female Hockey Association.

“For me it's really special being here. Any time you get to talk to the younger girls you hope to (inspire) and light a fire for a dream, but for me being from Saskatchewan and being right where these girls are, I hope that resonates a little extra," Emily Clark told CTV.

MacLeod agrees. “That's kind of the best part of being an Olympian - you get the opportunity to come to community events like this one.”

The camp attracted more than 60 athletes from the surrounding area, some as young as six years old.

"It's a female camp and we don't see many of those around Saskatchewan," said Morgan’s mom, Morwenna.

Morgan, along with mom, two sisters and a cousin, travelled from Kelvington - a town some call Canada's hockey factory- to lace up her skates and learn from some of the best in the country.

"With having three girls playing hockey it's a great opportunity to play with some other females and other girls and make new friends," Morwenna said.

Camps like this develop the girls’ skills and fuel their hockey dreams, she said.

The idea of being a member of Team Canada is already on Morgan’s mind.

“Being one of them would just be really, really cool,” she said.

“Dreams do come true,” MacLeod said. “Reach for the stars, why not? We did and we got lucky.”

Sutter is going into her first year of peewee. While she likes playing coed, she's enjoyed her time training with other girls her age who share her love for the game.