Sami Jo Small wants the participants of the fifth annual North Female Hockey program in Prince Albert to have fun - and feel empowered.

“We try to have lots of fun, teach them skills but really teach them to love the game,” Small said on Tuesday at the Art Hauser Centre.

Small is a three-time Canadian Olympian and the head instructor of this year’s program. She enjoyed watching the girls develop skills, confidence, friendships and gain team spirit.

The three-day camp is open to girls between the ages of six to 17 and provides a well rounded full day program.

“We’re also learning yoga, we have a classroom and we are also learning dry land,” camp participant Jaryn Fidler said as she took a break from the ice.

Fidler said she most enjoyed being taught by women hockey professionals whom she has grown up watching.

The North Female Hockey program is the only all-girl camp offered in North Central Saskatchewan.