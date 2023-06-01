Older people in Saskatoon felt 'lack of compassion' as the COVID-19 death toll mounted for seniors: survey

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden trips after speech addressing U.S. Air Force Academy graduates

President Joe Biden on Thursday thanked U.S. Air Force Academy graduates for choosing “service over self” but said they now have the “great privilege” of leading in a world that will only get more confusing in the years to come. His appearance was punctuated by a stumble onstage after handing out diplomas to graduates.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London