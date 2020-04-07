SASKATOON -- An NHL forward from North Battleford has been placed in a medically induced coma.

Colby Cave, 25, of the Edmonton Oilers, is in the critical care unit at a Toronto hospital after sustaining a brain bleed overnight Monday, the team says.

Cave scored one goal in 11 games with the Oilers this season and had 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 44 games with Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

Cave played minor hockey in his home town and then moved on to the Swift Current Broncos of the WHL. He captained the Broncos during his last three seasons in Swift Current.

Cave, who was undrafted, is in his second season with the Oilers.

He has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 67 games over four seasons in the NHL and previously played with the Boston Bruins.