Officials to release 'action plan' to take pressure off Saskatoon hospitals

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it will unveil a plan Tuesday morning to deal with "capacity pressure" at Saskatoon's hospitals.

SHA CEO Andrew Will announce what the SHA is calling an "action plan" at a news conference at 11. You can watch the event live using the player at the top of this story.

The news conference comes in the wake of a CTV News report last week that revealed St. Paul's Hospital recently failed a fire department inspection due to overcrowding.

In a letter to SHA leaders, 118 emergency department staff expressed concern about unsafe conditions at the hospital.

A retired nurse also spoke to CTV News and other media last week, expressing concern about the conditions she witnessed at Royal University Hospital.

Speaking in the legislature on Thursday, Saskatchewan health minister Everett Hindley said the situation at Saskatoon's hospitals "is not acceptable" and said work was underway at the SHA to address the issue.

