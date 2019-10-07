SASKATOON -- A 38-year-old Grandora man and a 42-year-old Saskatoon man are facing around 20 charges following an evade police incident where officers recovered a loaded, sawed-off shotgun and a .22 rifle from the vehicle.

Around 2:15 am Monday, patrol officer noticed a suspicious Honda Civic at Rusholme Road and Avenue P North, police said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and fled the scene, police say.

Officers discontinued their attempts to stop the car due to safety concerns, however they located the vehicle abandoned a short distance away.

Police dogs helped track down the two suspects, who were hiding in the 1100 block of Avenue J North and the 1100 block of Avenue H North, police say.