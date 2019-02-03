

CTV Saskatoon





A 33-year-old Saskatoon man is in custody, and an officer is in hospital following an altercation after a break and enter on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to a house under construction on the 1500 blk. of Early Dr., where a witness noticed that property was missing from the house and followed a man. He got into a van and fled the scene to Louise Ave. where the van crashed into a snowbank, according to police.

Two officers arrived on scene and tried to arrest the man. He resisted arrest and an officer was injured during the altercation. The officer was transported to hospital for assessment. A taser was then deployed to try and subdue the man, but it was ineffective.

The suspect fled on foot eastbound, and a K9 unit was able to track him to a backyard shed in the 1600 blk. of Sommerfeld Ave. The 33-year-old man was assessed by Medavie Health Services for injuries consistent with a dog bite.

The man has been charged with break and enter and commit indictable offence, possession of stolen property valued at over $5,000, assault of a peace officer and failing to comply with two court release documents.