

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police arrested a man and woman for drug trafficking-related offences on Tuesday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers went to an apartment in the 100 block of Marlatte Crescent to check on an individual’s court-imposed conditions.

Officers found a loaded sawed-off shotgun behind the front door, 12.5 grams of meth packaged for distribution and marijuana concealed in the man’s underwear.

A 19-year-old woman and 32-year-old man are facing six charges including: possession of a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence, possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of methamphetamine and breach of undertaking.