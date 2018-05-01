Officers find sawed-off shotgun, meth and weed in Saskatoon apartment
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 12:04PM CST
Saskatoon police arrested a man and woman for drug trafficking-related offences on Tuesday morning.
At about 2:30 a.m., officers went to an apartment in the 100 block of Marlatte Crescent to check on an individual’s court-imposed conditions.
Officers found a loaded sawed-off shotgun behind the front door, 12.5 grams of meth packaged for distribution and marijuana concealed in the man’s underwear.
A 19-year-old woman and 32-year-old man are facing six charges including: possession of a dangerous weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by commission of offence, possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of methamphetamine and breach of undertaking.