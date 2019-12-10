SASKATOON -- Two women were arrested over the weekend after being found in possession of a mass amount of mail, police say.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 29th Street West and Avenue J North.

They observed a grey Honda Civic without a licence plate on it. Police found that the car was reported stolen and subsequently arrested two female suspects from inside, police say.

Officers located multiple bags filled with hundreds of pieces of opened mail, including identification documents, inside the vehicle, police say. None of the mail belonged to the women.

Police say they also found break and enter tools and a can of pepper spray.

A 34-year-old Saskatoon woman and a 32-year-old woman from Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation, are facing 25 charges.

Due to the large quantity of evidence, the investigation is still ongoing, police say.