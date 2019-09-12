

CTV News Saskatoon





La Ronge RCMP are asking the public for footage of an incident in which two police officers were assaulted in order to identify the suspects.

On Aug. 23 around 12:30 a.m., RCMP received a request from a homeowner to help remove several unwanted guests from a home, according to a police news release.

Upon the arrival of two police officers, several people were asked to leave the home and complied, RCMP said.

While assisting an intoxicated guest, who was not under arrest, with leaving, a 29-year-old man intervened and assaulted both officers, RCMP said.

When the RCMP members informed the man he would be arrested for assaulting an officer, he fled on foot, but was stopped by the officers which resulted in a struggle to the ground as the man resisted the arrest, RCMP said

As the officers tired handcuff the man, several unknown people began to physically assault the officers while another group of people were seen to be recording the incident on their phones, which lasted about 10 minutes, RCMP said.

The officers eventually were able to draw a Taser, which was not used, causing the group to distance themselves.

The male was arrested without further incident, RCMP said.

The people involved with the interference of the arrest and assault of the police officers have yet to be identified, RCMP said.

Both officers received medical treatment and remain on light duties as a result of their injuries.

A 29-year-old man appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court on Aug. 23 and was charged with assaulting a police officer.