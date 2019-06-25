

CTV Saskatoon





The constable believed to be responsible for fatally shooting a man in a 2016 police standoff is taking the stand Tuesday at an inquest at Saskatoon Court of Queen's Bench.

Joshua Megeney, 28, was found dead behind a locked and barricaded door at a house on Avenue Q North on Oct. 6 2016.

Officers had been called for a reported break and enter in progress.

Cst. Jesse Jackson will spend several hours being cross examined Tuesday. He told court he was scared for his life and said he fired the shot at Megeney because he believed Megeney was going to pull the trigger of a rifle he believed he was holding.

A jury of six is expected to hear from 10 witnesses this week. The purpose of an inquest is to establish the cause of unexpected deaths and give recommendations that may prevent similar deaths in the future.

