Officer-involved shooting and suspicious death in Saskatoon under investigation

An officer-involved shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as the discovery of a deceased body in a home, are under investigation.

Members of the Tactical Support Unit were assisting with a search warrant related to an aggravated assault investigation with firearms in the 600 block of Lisgar Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to a release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

An SPS officer discharged their firearm during the incident, police said. A 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital where he is believed to be in stable condition. Two women were also arrested at the scene.

Officers located a dead body inside the residence, which police say is suspicious and unrelated to police actions.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The SPS Major Crime Section is investigating the suspicious death.

SPS said traffic restrictions will be in places in the area for some time on Saturday and the public is asked to avoid the area during investigation.