A Saskatoon police officer suffered minor injuries after being dragged behind a fleeing vehicle Tuesday.

Around 3:30 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to a gas station in the 1600 block of Idylwyld Drive North for a report of a stolen truck, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers found the truck and directed the male suspect driver to exit.

When he refused, an officer attempted to physically detain the suspect.

A brief fight took place and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, dragging an officer behind, police said. The driver then fled north on Idylwyld Drive.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2002 grey GMC Sierra extended cab truck. It has after-market tail lights and a chrome push-bar on the front of the vehicle.

At the time of the incident, it had Saskatchewan license plate 039 IIE.