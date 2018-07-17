

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating after a liquor store was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at an off-sale liquor store on the 100 block of 33 Street West around 3 a.m.

Witnesses told police that two men wearing black clothes and hockey masks came into the store and pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the till.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.