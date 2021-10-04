Advertisement
Oct. 4: Where proof of vaccination or negative a COVID-19 test is required in Sask.
A screenshot taken from a Government of Saskatchewan video explaining how to obtain proof of vaccination. (Government of Saskatchewan)
Share:
SASKATOON -- Under a public health order that came into effect on Oct. 1, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours old is required at some businesses and venues.
The most up-to-date information on the province's public health orders can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan's website.
WHERE IS PROOF REQUIRED?
Here is a list of where proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test result is required based on the most current version of the public health order (as of Oct. 4).
- Restaurants, including restaurants in hotels. Fast food establishments are exempt from the rule.
- Nightclubs, bars, taverns, party buses, and other establishments and transportation covered under Saskatatchewan's alcohol and gaming legislation
- Conference centres, meeting rooms and banquet facilities, except being used for a court or
- Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments;
- Theatres
- Cinemas
- Concert venues
- Live-music venues
- Facilities hosting ticketed sporting events where GST is charged on the ticket
- Fitness centres and gyms
- Stand-alone liquor and cannabis sales locations
Under the public health order, people entering a location to use a washroom, place or pick up an order or who need to enter the location for health and safety reasons are exempt from the requirement.
EXEMPT LOCATIONS
Based on the most current version of the public health order (as of Oct. 4), proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result is not required in the following settings:
- Retail businesses, including grocery stores;
- Places of worship
- Off-sale liquor stores and liquor stores located in other retail stores
- Health care services, professional services, or personal services
- Public libraries
- Hotels or other lodging, including self-serve food options located within the hotel or other lodging
- Facilities hosting amateur sporting events, including youth athletics and recreational leagues
- Private gatherings held at public venues, such as weddings and funerals and private gatherings at private residences