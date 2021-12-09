Occupant smothers grease fire with wet blanket: Saskatoon Fire Department
A kitchen grease fire, caused by unattended cooking, Wednesday evening caused $25,000 in damage, according to Saskatoon Fire Department.
The fire happened on the 200 block of Avenue T North.
Fire crews arrived to find that the occupant had smothered the grease fire with a wet blanket.
The stove, range hood and cupboards sustained significant damage.
No one was hurt.
The fire department says people should test their smoke alarms monthly.