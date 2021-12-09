Occupant smothers grease fire with wet blanket: Saskatoon Fire Department

A kitchen grease fire, caused by unattended cooking, Wednesday evening caused $25,000 in damage, according to Saskatoon Fire Department. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

