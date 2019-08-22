

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they have been in contact with the occupant of a vehicle seen near the site of the city's most recent homicide.

The occupant is not involved in the homicide but given the time and place, may have witnessed some of the incident, police say.

The vehicle is a late model red Mustang and was observed in the 200 block of Avenue S South shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, police say.

A 25-year-old man was found hurt Sunday in the 1800 block of 20th Street West and died in hospital.