SASKATOON -- Nutrien Wonderhub is set to reopen to members Aug. 6 after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We took the necessary time and care to ensure that the families that come and enjoy the learning through play experience at Nutrien Wonderhub are protected so all they need to do is enjoy their Wonderhub experience. We have missed everyone so much and look forward to hearing the excited sounds of families enjoying Wonderhub again,” CEO Amanda McReynolds Doran said in a news release.

Starting Aug. 6, the Wonderhub will be open Thursday – Sunday for those with memberships only. General admission, birthday parties and group visits will be introduced in later phases of the reopening.

Elevated cleaning and sanitizing protocols have been put into place to ensure that every visitor through the doors is kept safe, Wonderhub says.