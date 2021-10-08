Nutrien to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from workers

SASKATOON -

Nutrien will be requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing for all employees beginning Oct. 18.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to rapidly evolve causing an increase in case rates, hospitalizations, and the unfortunate loss of many lives," Larry Long, Nutrien's senior vice president of potash operations, said in an emailed statement.

"Nutrien’s medical experts, and federal and provincial health agencies have all shared that the best form of protection is the administration of the vaccine."

According to Long, employees who are not yet fully vaccinated or choose not to disclose their vaccination status will need to be monitored through a weekly testing program to enter Nutrien sites.

"The pandemic is unfortunately not behind us and as an organization, we root our decisions and actions on keeping our people safe in the communities where we live and work," Long said.