

The Canadian Press





Potash and fertilizer giant Nutrien is making an addition to its Landmark subsidiary in Australia.

The Saskatoon-based company has signed a deal to buy Ruralco Holdings for roughly 442-million dollars.

Ruralco provides a wide range of services for Australian farmers.

Nutrien chief executive Chuck Magro says the combination of Landmark operations with Ruralco in Australia is expected to provide significant benefits for shareholders of both companies.