Nutrien to add hundreds of jobs in Sask.

Nutrien says it will be adding hundreds of jobs in Saskatchewan in a major ramp-up of potash production capacity.

The largest fertilizer producer in the world says it plans to increase its potash production capacity to 18-million tonnes per year by 2025 — up 40 per cent over 2020 levels.

Saskatoon-based Nutrien says it will hire more than 350 new employees as part of the ramp-up that comes as the war in Ukraine drives concern over global food security.

It says the bulk of new investment is happening at its Cory, Lanigan, Allan and Vanscoy mines in Saskatchewan.