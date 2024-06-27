Nutrien reports fire above-ground at Sask. potash mine

Emergency crews were on the scene at Nutrien’s Vanscoy potash mine following a fire on Thursday morning.

"Late in the morning on June 27, a fire inside a pipe in an above-ground facility at Nutrien’s Vanscoy mine was identified and our Emergency Response Team acted swiftly to assess, contain, and extinguish it,” a Nutrien spokesperson told CTV News just after noon on Thursday.

Offsite emergency services were also called in as a precaution, Nutrien said, but the company didn’t believe their help would be needed.

Nutrien says there have been no injuries in the fire, but smoke was visible above the site.

CTV News is working to confirm if underground staff have been evacuated following the fire.