If one of Nutrien’s top executives had his wish, the controversial environmental and natural resource regulation bill C-69 would already be history.

“There’s a lot of talk about amendments, I believe it would be best if it was scrapped and I hope it does,” said Mike Webb, executive vice-president and chief administrative officer with Nutrien.

Webb joined fellow Saskatchewan industry giant Mosaic at the Delta Bessborough hotel for a public hearing on the federal government’s Bill C-69, which would merge the environmental and natural resource regulatory bodies of the National Energy Board and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency into one.

The new regulatory body would be called the Impact Assessment Agency and would oversee environmental regulations for major infrastructure projects such as pipelines and mining sites.

Mosaic and Nutrien told the committee the move would add hurdles to any Canadian projects, cost companies more money and take more time to get projects approved.

“For us having regulators that might not understand our industry to the extent the provincial government does is a concern for us,” said Sarah Fedorchuk, vice-president public affairs and government relations for Mosaic.

Right now Mosaic submits assessments and proposals to the provincial government; with Bill C-69, those same assessments and proposals will need to be prepared for federal regulators.

“To have to go and do another proposal is another barrier for our competitiveness,” she said.

For Webb, the added layer of regulation means longer wait times and it could push projects down a couple of years.

“When we look at Bill C-69 as it’s written today, the amount of time it would take for us to construct a new facility would be 2.1 to 5.1 years,” Webb said, adding the province has pushed approvals through in as little as six to 12 months.

Liberal Senator and committee chair Rosa Galvez said over the course of the nationwide public hearings the committee has heard positives and negatives, and there are a few areas the federal government can improve on the omnibus bill.

“There needs to be more clarity in the rules around what is consent or public participation. One thing that’s important is what are the triggers that a project would need to go to this assessment,” she said.

The committee expects to submit a report to the Senate with the results of the public hearings in May.