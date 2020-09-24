SASKATOON -- Nutrien has been fined $150,000 after an incident that seriously injured a worker.

On Aug. 2, 2018 an employee at the firm's Rocanville mine mill experienced serious injuries while working on a solid bowl centrifuge, according to a news release from the province.

The company was charged under Saskatchewan's workplace safety regulations as a result.

On Sept. 17, the potash firm pleaded guilty in​ Moosomin Provincial Court to contravening a clause of the regulation relating to providing information, instruction and training to workers.

Another charge under the province's workplace safety act was withdrawn, the release said.

Nutrien was fined was fined $107,142.85 plus a $42,857.15 surcharge.