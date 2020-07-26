Advertisement
Nutrien Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan going virtual
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 1:28PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Nutrien Children’s Festival of Saskatchewan will be kicking off Aug. 3 this year, virtually.
Last year, events took place in Rotary Park. However, due to COVID-19, this time around they will be heading online. The festival, which runs until Aug. 31, will feature music, theatre and dance.
Those wishing to check out the festival can find all on Nutrien’s Youtube channel.