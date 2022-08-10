Nutrien appoints new CEO and president

Saskatoon-based Nutrien Ltd has appointed Ken Seitz as its new president and CEO.

Seitz will also join the board of directors, according to a Nutrien media release.

He has served as the interim CEO since the departure of Mayo Schmidt in January 2022.

Schmidt became the potash giant's CEO in April 2021, replacing Nutrien's first CEO, Chuck Magro, who headed up the new company formed when Agrium and PotashCorp merged in 2014.

The company did not provide a reason for Schmidt's departure, only saying in a news release that he left his position as president and CEO and has resigned from the firm's board.

“Nutrien’s record performance and disciplined execution of strategy during some of the most turbulent times we have seen globally underscore the strength of Ken Seitz’s leadership,” chair of the company’s board of directors Russ Girling said in the press release. “As the company’s President and CEO, Mr. Seitz will continue to drive positive outcomes for all of our stakeholders as we strive to safely and sustainably feed the world.”

"Growing up on a dairy farm in Saskatchewan, I am honoured and humbled to work alongside growers during these challenging times today and going forward,” Seitz said in the release.

“Nutrien is extremely well positioned to help meet the global goals of food security and climate action, partnering across the food system. Our purpose is to feed the future, and I am invigorated by the noble pursuit to help solve these critical world needs.”