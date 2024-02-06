Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into cardiac arrest

A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.

Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) said a patient went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning in the St. Paul's Hospital emergency waiting room. There was no space behind the ER doors, with four beds in the hallway already.

SUN said eventually a bed was found for the patient, but the situation triggered nurses calling to "Stop the Line" — a phrase that originated from the manufacturing industry, where assembly lines can be stopped if there's an emergency.

Monday marked the first time St. Paul's emergency nurses have ever initiated this measure.

"It means the workplace has gotten so untenable that we have to say, 'Okay, we need to stop here.' It's become dangerous for patients. It's become dangerous for workers, and we're actually not able to do the job we're hired to do," SUN President Tracy Zambory told CTV News.

"Something systemically has gone terribly wrong."

Stop the line triggers occupational health and safety officers to investigate. Zambory said beds were put in the waiting room and managers started to work at triage, but she says this is not a long-term solution.

When CTV News asked the health authority about the situation, a spokesperson acknowledged the capacity pressures and thanked the public for their patience.

In November, St. Paul's Hospital was found in violation of the national fire code — with beds crowding the hallways and obstructing exit doors.

It resulted in the SHA creating a new "action plan," which included adding more staff and triaging patients to different settings.

"Nothing that came out of that action plan have made one iota of difference to the frontline," Zambory said.