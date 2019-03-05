Nude man arrested in P.A. after hallucinating in store, police say
Police responded Sunday to a business in the 500 block of 15th Street East for a complaint that a man was hallucinating and destroying property. (Source: Facebook)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:05AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 12:47PM CST
A 50-year-old Prince Albert man faces several charges after being arrested, naked, at a business Sunday evening.
Police responded to the business in the 500 block of 15th Street East for a complaint that a man was hallucinating and destroying property, according to a news release.
On arrival, officers found a nude man who ignored police verbal commands and tried to flee on foot. Officers arrested the man, who continued to struggle with police while being transported to a patrol car.
The man is charged with mischief, assaulting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, committing an indecent act and breach of court order.