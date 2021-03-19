SASKATOON -- Jennifer Bird has been praying for closure for 10 years.

Her younger brother, John Bird, was killed in an alleged hit and run while he was walking on a grid road in Montreal Lake Cree Nation. The crash occurred on Apr. 3, 2011 – his 49th birthday.

RCMP arrested Jody Roberts, now 32, in the community north of Prince Albert on Wednesday. The Prince Albert General Investigation Section has charged her with one count of failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

"Something lifted out of my chest. I started crying, and a relief. It's a relief. Finally, now he can rest in peace,” said Jennifer.

She said she vividly remembers the day John was killed, when she rushed to Montreal Lake from her job in Prince Albert.

“He was still laying on that ground on the road when we got there,” she said.

“It was like I couldn’t breathe. Somebody hit me, too, I thought … I wanted to go with him. I wanted to be with him.”

John’s family has been taking part in yearly memorial walks. But, as his other sister Gloria Naytowhow explained, they always hoped the walks would encourage someone to come forward.

They’re hosting another walk on Apr. 3, the anniversary of his death, but it will feel different, she said.

“It will be a walk for closure,” said Naytowhow.

She said they’ve met every year with investigators. This year, she said, they were expecting to leave frustrated with no answers.

Instead, they all felt a sense of relief.

"Some of us were angry and some of us were happy, but we were all relieved that we finally got closure.”

Cst. Troy Antal of the Prince Albert General Investigation Section was the first one on scene back in 2011.

“This was an enormous file with some investigational avenues exhausted, lots of people to speak to, evidence to sift through and many tips coming in each year which were followed up on,” he said in a news release.

“Being able to propel this case forward and have charges laid … as an investigator, it’s a good feeling and especially a good feeling if it helps to bring some sense of closure to a family who has been through so much.”

Naytowhow thanked Antal for not giving up on the case.

She described her brother as “humorous, always joking around.” He was an avid volunteer in his community and a dedicated father of seven kids, she said.

Jennifer added that John was not only her brother, but her friend.

“I kept praying and praying, confess, confess, whoever had done this,” said Jennifer. “I did pray every day and every night.”

Roberts appeared in court by phone on Thursday, and her next appearance is scheduled for Apr. 1 in Montreal Lake.