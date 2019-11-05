SASKATOON – Morning flurries are pushing across the province.

Western Saskatchewan sees the snow fly first as a band of flurries moves east Tuesday. Moderate winds will develop from the north into the afternoon, leaving a less-than-desirable chill in the air.

Overnight, things cool off even more with wind chill values expected to drop to around -25 by Wednesday morning. 

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:  

  • Today – Morning Snow
  • High: -4 C
  • Evening: -7 C
  • 9pm: -9 C
  • Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
  • Morning Low: -14 C
  • Afternoon High: -6 C
  • Thursday – Partly Cloudy
  • Morning Low: -16 C
  • Afternoon High: -3 C