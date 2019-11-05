November Rain? No, November snow: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 6:13AM CST
SASKATOON – Morning flurries are pushing across the province.
Western Saskatchewan sees the snow fly first as a band of flurries moves east Tuesday. Moderate winds will develop from the north into the afternoon, leaving a less-than-desirable chill in the air.
Overnight, things cool off even more with wind chill values expected to drop to around -25 by Wednesday morning.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
- Today – Morning Snow
- High: -4 C
- Evening: -7 C
- 9pm: -9 C
- Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
- Morning Low: -14 C
- Afternoon High: -6 C
- Thursday – Partly Cloudy
- Morning Low: -16 C
- Afternoon High: -3 C