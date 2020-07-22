SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon lab has recruited infectious disease experts from Dalhousie University and University of Manitoba to join the fight against COVID-19

The scientists and their teams will work on antivirals, therapeutics and testing of COVID-19 vaccine candidates at Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre’s (VIDO-InterVac) facilities.

“VIDO-InterVac is the centre of pandemic research in Canada,” Director and CEO Volker Gerdts said in a news release.

“We are privileged to host these Canadian experts to advance scientific knowledge and develop solutions as the world battles this pandemic.”

Alyson Kelvin, Dalhousie University assistant professor and scientist at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology, is an expert in human respiratory infections and ferret disease modeling.

Jason Kindrachuk, UM assistant professor and Canada Research Chair, studies emerging and re-emerging viruses at the molecular level.

In April, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $23 million for VIDO-InterVac to accelerate a COVID-19 vaccine with the Saskatchewan government pitching in $4 million.

The money supports pre-clinical testing and clinical trials, essential steps to ensuring that vaccines are effective and safe for human use, the release said.

Human trials are scheduled for the fall.