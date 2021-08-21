SASKATOON -- Three Saskatchewan artists are showcasing their talents at the A.L. Cole Pump House in Saskatoon with a free three-day exhibit.

The exhibit consists of paintings, visual art displays and music – all sharing the theme of migration and transformation.

“In this time that we’ve been having with COVID, there are many instances where we’ve seen movement of people stopped from one border to another border,” one of the artists, Rich Miller, told CTV News.

“The show has got a broader scope to it in that we also talk about the migration of mammals, insects, for example, butterflies.”

The displays ranged from traditional paintings to light displays, a floor to ceiling metal dandelion creation, musical ambiance and even a section with paintings made for taking selfies.

“We’re just three artists putting this on because we want to share our work,” said Cecile Miller, another artist.

She said it’s refreshing to participate in the show and get back out in the public eye.

“When you're isolated, you don’t really get feedback on what you're doing, so to get that feedback and knowing you're inspiring people or that they're enjoying your creative talents, that feels good,” said Cecile.

Lynn Salo, the third artist, said the theme of migration and transformation often relates to day-to-day life, especially his own.

“From almost every perspective, nothing is static in our world. There’s always some form of migration. Within that migration, there’s always some sort of transformation,” Salo said.

“My father was a survivor of the Nazi camps and he immigrated here and he went through his personal transformation, just like many other refugees that have come here.”

The exhibit is open on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.