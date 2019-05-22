A Saskatoon man tried to prevent a house fire from spreading by using his water hose.

Camille Bergeron and his wife were eating dinner Tuesday night when his wife noticed smoke coming from their neighbour’s home.

“The whole back deck, everything was on fire. The flames were already going up the wall,” Bergeron said. “Nothing but flame.”

The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a house fire on Whelan Crescent just before 7 p.m Tuesday.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two homes engulfed in flames and another two threatened to be exposed to fire.

One of the exposed homes belonged to Bergeron. He said he quickly grabbed his water hose, aiming it at his neighbour’s house.

“Sprayed the side of the house to try and save it,” he said.

His house suffered minor damage, a little burn on the corner of his house and garage, but no water damage, he said.

His neighbour’s house and the one next door suffered an estimated $750,000 worth of damages, the fire department said in a news release.

It is suspected the improper disposal of smoking material in a planter caused the fire.

A dog died in the fire. It belonged to Bergeron’s neighbour, whose house the fire originated from. Two brothers have been living there for about five years, he said.

“We’d see the dog outside and he’d bark at us and stuff. Nice dog, unfortunately.”