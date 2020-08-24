SASAKTOON -- A movie theatre in Humboldt is in an ongoing battle with pranksters who keep switching letters on its marquee to craft inappropriate messages.

"We were hit once again this week … by (youth) rearranging the letters on our marquee, creating vulgar messages," the owners of Reel Attractions said in a Facebook post.

The most recent incident happened on Aug. 18 around 11:30 p.m. according to the post.

Mike Yager, who co-owns the theatre with his wife Shannon told CTV News that it's easy for pranksters to climb to the theatre's marquee via neighbouring business.

He said that the practice of rearranging the letters has been "ongoing" since he and his wife started running the cinema. But the most recent incident, which happened right before the theatre was about to reopen after closing due to the pandemic — was the final straw.

"We get it, kids are looking for things to do," Yager said. "To them it's funny; it's not funny to us."

The latest far-from-rated-G message remained up for 36 hours, Yager said, because he and his wife happened to be out of town.

Yager said he has clear video of the incident thanks to a camera he installed earlier this year. He said he's handed the recording over to Humboldt's RCMP detachment.

In June, the camera caught four teens in the act of switching letters and Yager said they have been helping at the theatre as part of their penance.

However, Yager said it was "heartbreaking" to have the sign changed again, just before reopening, and now he and his wife just want the practice to stop. He said from now they plan to let police handle things.

"We tried to be nice."