Northern Sask. 'Shaw fire' continues to grow while smoky conditions hamper operations: SPSA

A Saskatchewan wildfire that has forced multiple evacuations has more than doubled in size since the start of the week.

The Shaw fire, in the northwest of the province, has grown to 77,000 hectares in size, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA). That's up from roughly 25,000 hectares on Monday. It's one of 27 wildfires burning in the province as of Wednesday afternoon.

"That would be a priority fire for us at this time. It is affecting nearby communities, it's throwing a lot of smoke. It's the closest to the communities," SPSA land operations director Brian Chartrand said during a news conference Wednesday.

"With our current conditions, it is most probable that it will continue to grow until we get a little bit of reprieve with some rain and moisture," Chartrand said.

Smoke from the blaze has forced evacuations of high-risk individuals from the communities of Buffalo Narrows and Ile-a-la-Crosse. The wildfire is also playing a large part in the smoky haze that has spread across the province, prompting air quality advisories from Environment Canada.

While the SPSA deployed firefighters and heavy equipment in the fight against the fire, Chartrand said heavy smoke has been "hampering operations" for aircraft due to reduced visibility.

Although there was a dip in temperatures Wednesday due to a cold front, there was no significant rainfall in the forecast.

"[The fire risk] is very high with the drought conditions and how dry the fuels are right now and (with) wind conditions, a fire can take off and lose control in a moment's notice," Chartrand said.

In light of the high fire risk, a widespread ban was put in place Tuesday for Crown lands and provincial parks north of Highway 16.

Many communities and RMs have also followed suit.

According to the SPCA, nearly 330 people have been evacuated from the communities of Buffalo Narrows, St. George's Hill, Michel Village and Dillon.

An unknown number of evacuees have left the communities on their own or left as part of community-led efforts.

The Shaw fire has forced the closure of Highways 155 and 925. However, the SPSA is shepherding vehicles carrying crucial supplies through when conditions permit.

The SPSA has also issued advisories asking people to avoid the Besnard Lake and Montreal River area.

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government activate its Provincial Emergency Operations Centre to streamline the fire response.

The SPSA also announced a phone line (1-855-559-5502) to help field questions about the fires and assist those in need of non-emergency assistance.