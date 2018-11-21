

CTV Saskatoon





A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a child pornography investigation in Cumberland House, Saskatchewan.

Police executed a warrant at a home in Cumberland House on Nov. 20 in connection with an investigation into the distribution and possession of child pornography on social media between February 2016 and November 2018.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distributing child pornography.

He will make his first court appearance on November 26.

Cumberland House is about 448 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.