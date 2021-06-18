SASKATOON -- The English River First Nation emergency management team on Thursday declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the community of Wapachewunak.

Nine cases have been confirmed, with some being a variant of concerned, the team said in a statement on Facebook.

"This is making the situation far more critical because as we are seeing the virus is spreading easier and faster. It also hits suddenly and can hit younger people harder. We are trying to get this situation contained to prevent others from getting sick. We are strongly requesting that if you are a close contact to a positive case that for the sake of the community you stay isolated. We do NOT want to see anyone succumb to this virus," the statement said.

"When there are multiple contacts as in this situation our ability to meet the needs of all those impacted can be a daunting task. We ask that you take this COVID-19 pandemic seriously."

The team enacted a 48-hour lockdown in order for health staff to complete contact tracing.

The band office is closed and the health centre is open only for emergencies

All gatherings and events are postponed, including food sales

No visiting or inter-household visits

A curfew is in effect from 10:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Road monitoring and travel restrictions are in effect for two weeks

The team says COVID-19 is active in other communities in the region as well: 10 in La Loche; five or fewer in Beauval, Ile-a-la-Crosse, and Buffalo Narrows; and one each in Birch Narrows Dene Nation/Turnor Lake and Canoe Lake Cree Nation.