SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is putting new precautions into place, after some northern Saskatchewan COVID-19 cases were linked to northern Alberta communities.

In a release Saturday, the SHA recommended that any northern Saskatchewan residents returning from northern Alberta self-isolate for 14 days.

Regional Medical Health Officers are also advising against all non-essential travel between north-west Saskatchewan and northern Alberta effective immediately.

Northern health authorities are currently contact tracing to investigate cases of the virus connected to travel between north-west Saskatchewan and Alberta.

There have been also been reports of multiple COVID-19 cases identified at an oil sands facility north of Fort McMurray.

Due to the close connections between communities with regular interprovincial work-related travel, the SHA said there is potential for community transmission if non-essential trips continue.

Anyone self-isolating should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, chills, diminished sense of smell, body aches, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. Call HealthLine at 811 if any of these symptoms develop.