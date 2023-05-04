Northern Sask. community evacuated as wildfire approaches

A mandatory evacuation was ordered in Clearwater Dene Nation late Wednesday night as a wildfire approached the community.

In a message to community members, Chief Teddy Clark said residents would be moved to Lloydminster or Meadow Lake by bus.

"All members, especially elders, babies, young children, and any/all people with chronic health conditions and respiratory problems are urged to evacuate, Clark wrote on Facebook.

The remote community is located roughly 540 kilometres north of Lloydminster.

The wildfire burning near the First Nation is classified "not contained" by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

Another uncontained fire is threatening a community located about 35 kilometres north of North Battleford.

The Battleford Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC) says a fire that tore across roughly 2,800 hectares is still burning "posing a significant threat" to Moosomin First Nation.

A viewer-submitted photo of the Moosomin-area grass fire, taken on May 2.

"The current weather conditions, which are hot and dry, along with consistent winds have made suppression efforts challenged," the BATC said.

The BATC put out a call Thursday morning asking for volunteers with the necessary resources to help fight the fire.

"The suppression efforts are ongoing and there is an urgent need for more resources to contain the fire," the BATC said.

In an email to CTV News, the SPSA said multiple fire departments were on scene and that the agency is providing support in the area.

The BATC advised community members to be on standby in case an evacuation is ordered.

"We encourage people to be prepared and have their medications and clothing ready in case of an evacuation."

An area resident submitted photos of the fire taken on May 2.