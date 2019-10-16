SASKATOON -- On Wednesday, morning several Metis communities are expected to launch what they are calling a unprecedented and historic land claim against the federal government.

Metis leaders from Northern Alberta and Saskatchewan alongside lawyers are planning to file the claim at Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon, according to a press release sent to media on behalf of the group.

The claim will cover a large area of northern Alberta and Saskatchewan, the release said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.