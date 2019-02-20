Driving in Northern Saskatchewan just got a bit easier with the opening of ice roads for the season.

To celebrate, some community leaders in the North are throwing down an ice road jigging challenge.

Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson took part in the challenge dancing on Wollaston Lake on Sunday.

She then challenged Chief Coreen Sayazie of Black Lake to jig on an ice road.

Other leaders, including Coun. Gerald McKenzie of Grandmother’s Bay also took part in the challenge.