Northbound traffic blocked as semi rolls over on Millar Ave
A semi has rolled over on Millar Avenue, blocking northbound traffic. (Daniel Shingoose/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, August 7, 2018 4:49PM CST
Drivers should avoid Millar Avenue near Circle Drive after a semi-truck overturned, Saskatoon police say.
Police and firefighters responded to the crash around 4 p.m., according to a news release.
The truck is blocking northbound traffic on Millar Avenue.
No injuries are reported.
Police advise drivers to find alternate routes until the scene is cleared.