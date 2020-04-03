Northbound lanes closing Monday as Sid Buckwold Bridge work resumes
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 10:50AM CST Last Updated Friday, April 3, 2020 10:58AM CST
A crew works on the Sid Buckwold Bridge in this file photo.
SASKATOON -- The Sid Buckwold Bridge northbound lanes heading into downtown, including the First Avenue ramp, will close Monday for the final phase of the bridge rehabilitation project.
The left turn onto 20th Street from Idylwyld Drive northbound will not be permitted, however a U-turn will be in place at Auditorium Avenue, the city said in a news release.
This work will last until the fall, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.
The Sid Buckwold Bridge rehabilitation project includes:
- Resurfacing of the Idylwyld Drive ramp over 19th Street to 1st Avenue
- Walkway widening with taller barriers for improved pedestrian protection
- New drainage system to help better traction by reducing puddles and splashing
- Concrete deck repairs and asphalt replacement
- Strengthening of piers
- Barrier replacement
Delays can be expected on Transit routes 1, 6, 15, 19, 20.