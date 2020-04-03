SASKATOON -- The Sid Buckwold Bridge northbound lanes heading into downtown, including the First Avenue ramp, will close Monday for the final phase of the bridge rehabilitation project.

The left turn onto 20th Street from Idylwyld Drive northbound will not be permitted, however a U-turn will be in place at Auditorium Avenue, the city said in a news release.

This work will last until the fall, weather permitting and barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The Sid Buckwold Bridge rehabilitation project includes:

Resurfacing of the Idylwyld Drive ramp over 19th Street to 1st Avenue

Walkway widening with taller barriers for improved pedestrian protection

New drainage system to help better traction by reducing puddles and splashing

Concrete deck repairs and asphalt replacement

Strengthening of piers

Barrier replacement

Delays can be expected on Transit routes 1, 6, 15, 19, 20.