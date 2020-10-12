SASKATOON -- The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Stanley Mission Health Centre on Sunday.

In a release, NITHA said the outbreak is the result of an increasing number of confirmed cases.

It advises anyone who was at the facility between Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who develops symptoms should immediately self-isolate and contact HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing, NITHA said.

Contact-tracing is currently underway.